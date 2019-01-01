Renee Zellweger had to build singing muscles for Judy role

Renee Zellweger had to build up her vocal muscles to be able to play Judy Garland in a new biopic.

The Bridget Jones's Diary star is no stranger to musical roles, having earned an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of chorus girl Roxie Hart in 2002 movie Chicago.

However, she could not fall back on her old singing skills when starring in Judy, as she had to work on her vocals to mimic the Wizard of Oz actress's voice in later life.

"There are identifiable, signature qualities to her (Judy's) style," Zellweger told Deadline.com. "So, it was becoming familiar with that. Where (Chicago's) Roxie (Hart) was kind of bright and light, and singing from the heart, and I guess it was learning the songs and going from there, this was a bit more about building the muscle, which I didn't think was possible.

"But I've since learned that that is a real thing, so I spent a lot of time building the muscle, and we worked on the songs extensively, about the narrative that wanted to be clear, in terms of how the song reflected what she was grappling with in her life, at that period in time. So, it was just a little bit more, I guess, process-intense."

Judy, which is due for release later this month, tells the story of Garland's life but centres on her troubled five-week residency at London's Talk of the Town nightclub, which she completed shortly before her death, aged 47, in 1969.