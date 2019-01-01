Christie Brinkley daughter was 'terrified' to replace her on Dancing with the Stars

Christie Brinkley's model daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, was "so scared" to replace her famous mum on Dancing with the Stars.

The 21 year old stepped in at the last minute after Brinkley tripped and broke her arm during rehearsals last week (ends13Sept19), and she admits she was "terrified" at the thought of performing live.

"I didn't want to at first, honestly," she tells People magazine. "I was terrified. It was a very scary thing for me. The whole idea of having to be live on stage, be on TV (and) dancing, that's something I've never done before."

Yet Sailor chose to use her fear as motivation when she made her debut on the new season of the hit show on Monday night (16Sep19).

"I was so scared, but that was the reason I had to do it," she adds. "I had to surpass the fear. I had to be stronger than the things that scare me."

The blonde beauty, who wowed the crowd with a samba, can also count her mother's support throughout the series.

Her proud mum says, "Sailor is truly one fearless, strong, amazing person who just always impresses me."