Sandra Oh applauds Saturday Night Live bosses for axing cast member over racist remarks

Killing Eve star Sandra Oh has saluted bosses at Saturday Night Live for firing a new cast member over his slurs against the Asian community.

The sketch show's newcomer, Shane Gillis, was axed after video of him poking fun at Asians during a stand-up show emerged.

"After talking with Shane Gillis, we have decided that he will not be joining SNL," a spokesperson said on behalf of producer Lorne Michaels. "We were not aware of his prior remarks that have surfaced over the past few days. The language he used is offensive, hurtful and unacceptable. We are sorry that we did not see these clips earlier, and that our vetting process was not up to our standard."

Following the news, Oh took to Twitter to applaud the decision.

"Glad 2 see @nbcsnl decision NOT (to) legitimize/give platform 2 purveyors of racist homophobic content (sic)," she wrote on Tuesday (17Sept19).

Oh made her debut as a host on the show earlier this year (19), becoming only the third Asian-American woman to front the comedy programme.

Ironically, the footage of Gillis' offensive appearance on Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast appeared on the same day SNL bosses cast the show's first Asian-American comedian, Bowen Yang.