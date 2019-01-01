Jamie Bell and Michael B. Jordan to reunite on Tom Clancy movie

Jamie Bell is set to reunite with Michael B. Jordan for new movie Without Remorse.

The 33-year-old British actor is in final negotiations to join Paramount’s adaptation of the Tom Clancy novel, according to Variety. If his deal is finalised, it will mark a reunion between Bell and Jordan, who last appeared together in the critically-panned Fantastic Four reboot in 2015, alongside Miles Teller and Kate Mara.

Jordan was previously cast as operations officer John Clark, also known as John Terrence Kelly, a former Navy SEAL who goes to work for the CIA. Bell would portray Robert Ritter, the deputy director of operations at the CIA who helped recruit Clark upon his return to the U.S. after his haunting mission in Vietnam.

Director Stefano Sollima is at the helm of Without Remorse, while Sicario screenwriter Taylor Sheridan is penning the script, with Jordan, Akiva Goldsman, Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec serving as producers.

And in an attempt to build a film franchise around Jordan’s role as Clark, the 32-year-old will also lead the movie adaptation of Clancy's novel Rainbow Six, with production scheduled to begin towards the end of this year.

The character has appeared in 17 of Clancy’s novels, including Clear and Present Danger.

Bell recently starred as neo-Nazi Bryon Widner in Skin and in the Elton John biopic Rocketman as the pop icon's songwriting partner Bernie Taupin.

Jordan is currently starring in Just Mercy, alongside Oscar winners Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson, which tells the true story of Walter McMillian, who successfully appealed his murder conviction in the 1990s with the help of lawyer Bryan Stevenson.