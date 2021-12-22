Ariana Grande to be 'seriously considered' for Wicked movie role

Ariana Grande will be "seriously considered" for a role in the movie adaptation of Broadway classic Wicked.

Last year, the singer performed a cover of The Wizard and I from The Wizard of Oz prequel during NBC's A Very Wicked Halloween TV special, and later gushed that she felt "grateful to have been a part of something so special".

In a recent interview with Gay Times magazine, Stephen Schwartz, composer of the Broadway classic, said he was more than impressed with her powerful rendition and she should be considered for the role of either Elphaba or Glinda in the movie.

"Well I'm a massive Ariana Grande fan. Who isn't?!" he said. "I mean... of course! The short answer is, of course. We'd be fools for her not to be being seriously considered."

However, he went on to explain that production on the movie adaptation of the hit musical is in the early stages and casting decisions have yet to be made.

"The Wicked movie is not quite far enough along yet for us to really be talking about specific casting, but obviously everyone is very aware of the presence in the world of of Ariana Grande and her extraordinary talent. Ultimately it won't be my decision, Stephen Daldry is our director and he will have a lot to say about the casting, as will Universal and the studio. But, as I say, let's just say that all of us are very aware of Ariana Grande," he teased.

The original Broadway show featured Idina Menzel as Elphaba and Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda and told the story of how the two witches went from best friends to enemies in the chaotic and corrupt city of Oz.

Wicked is slated for release on 22 December 2021.