Andra Day to portray Billie Holiday in Lee Daniels's biopic

R&B star Andra Day has been cast as legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday in Lee Daniels's upcoming biopic.

The Grammy Award nominee had been attached to the project for some time, and Daniels confirmed she had been cast in her first-ever lead movie role on Tuesday, when he revealed that she will be joined by Bird Box and Moonlight star Trevante Rhodes, Mudbound's Garrett Hedlund, Orange Is the New Black actress Natasha Lyonne, and Dolemite Is My Name's Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

According to Deadline, The United States vs. Billie Holiday will follow Holiday during her career as she is targeted by the Federal Department of Narcotics with an undercover sting operation led by federal agent Jimmy Fletcher, with whom she had a tumultuous affair. The biopic will also examine the singer's struggles with addiction, fame, and love.

"It is an extraordinary responsibility to tell the story of the iconic Billie Holiday. Her story is very personal to me and I hope to do justice when bringing to light this profound and complicated soul - a great artist and an unsung civil rights warrior," Daniels told the publication.

The Precious filmmaker will direct and produce the project, which is set to go into production in Montreal, Canada in October.

Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, who received a Pulitzer Prize for Drama for her play Topdog/Underdog in 2002, becoming the first African-American woman to achieve this honour, will pen the script for the movie, which is inspired by the 2015 non-fiction book Chasing the Scream: The First and Last Days of the War on Drugs by Johann Hari.

Christopher Gunning will come out of retirement to compose the original score, while record producer Salaam Remi, who is known for his work with the late Amy Winehouse, is on board too.

Holiday, who died in 1959 at the age of 44, has most notably been portrayed by Diana Ross in 1972's Lady Sings the Blues and Audra McDonald in 2016 TV movie and Broadway production Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill. A documentary about the jazz star simply titled Billie is also in the works.