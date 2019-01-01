Harvey Weinstein's lawyer claims he's guilty of 'sins not crimes'

Harvey Weinstein's lawyer has suggested the disgraced movie mogul committed "sins not crimes" - as he faces allegations of sexual misconduct against more than 70 women.

The case against him will begin in a court in Manhattan, New York in January (20), where he faces numerous charges, including rape and predatory sexual assault, which carries the prospect of a lengthy prison sentence.

And while the case has rocked Hollywood and prompted the #MeToo and Time's Up movements against sexual misconduct, lawyer Donna Rotunno told CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King that Weinstein will pay the "biggest price there is".

“Even if he wins, Gayle, his whole life has been ruined, toppled, damaged. And whether it’s by his own doing or others, that’s the fact," she said, in an interview that aired on Tuesday (17Sep19). "The fact is that no matter what we do — and we can walk out of that courtroom with a not guilty and walk him out onto those courtroom steps — and he never gets to be Harvey Weinstein ever again.”

Rotunno explained the defence's strategy “is just evaluating the case for what it is and determining whether or not these allegations are things that we can refute.”

The former prosecutor claimed in the criminal case, the defence has "evidence that is favourable and that will exonerate" the former Miramax boss, but admitted she’s concerned about testimony from three other women about Weinstein’s alleged predatory behaviour.

“I’m not here to say that he was not guilty of committing sins. I’m not here to say that at all,” she explained. “But there’s a difference between sins and crimes and I don’t think he’s a rapist. I don’t believe he’s a rapist.”