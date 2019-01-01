Massage therapist who accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault dead

The massage therapist who sued Kevin Spacey for sexual assault has died.

According to court records obtained by the New York Post's Page Six column, lawyers for the American Beauty actor filed a "notice of statement noting plaintiff's death" in the federal case on Tuesday, claiming they were informed on 11 September that the anonymous therapist had "recently passed".

"No further information or details have been given to Mr. Fowler's counsel, but Plaintiff's counsel stated they intended to notify the Court with additional information at an appropriate time in the future," the filing said, referring to Spacey by his real name, Kevin Fowler.

The massage therapist claimed he was attacked by the actor two years ago during a session in Malibu, California, when the 60-year-old allegedly grabbed his hand twice and guided it to his genital area.

Spacey also allegedly attempted to kiss him, tried to touch him inappropriately, and asked to perform a sex act on the therapist - at which point the man reportedly fled the room.

The lawsuit may still be continued by officials representing the alleged victim's estate following his passing.

Back in July, sexual misconduct charges against Spacey were dropped by a Massachusetts prosecutor when his accuser declined to testify at a pre-trial hearing. The disgraced House of Cards actor still faces six allegations of sexual assault in the U.K. between 1996 and 2013.