Megan Fox had 'genuine psychological breakdown' at height of acting career

Megan Fox suffered a "genuine psychological breakdown" following the release of Jennifer's Body back in 2009.

The 33-year-old actress faced criticism when the comedy horror was released, with many people slamming the marketing for the movie which played up its supposed sexuality.

And, for Megan, the backlash was the last straw and caused her to close herself off from the world.

"It wasn't just that movie, it was every day of my life, all the time, with every project I worked on and every producer I worked with," she explained during a conversation with Diablo Cody, who wrote the screenplay for Jennifer's Body, for Entertainment Tonight. "It preceded a breaking point for me.

"I think I had a genuine psychological breakdown where I wanted just nothing to do. I didn't want to be seen, I didn't want to have to take a photo, do a magazine, walk a carpet, I didn't want to be seen in public at all because the fear, and the belief, and the absolute certainty that I was going to be mocked, or spat at, or someone was going to yell at me, or people would stone me or savage me for just being out... so I went through a very dark moment after that."

Megan's life has changed dramatically over the past 10 years, with the actress now a mother-of-three with husband Brian Austin Green. And the screen star credits becoming a mother for changing her perspective on the world as a whole.

"I think it took getting pregnant - that was the first real breakthrough where my consciousness shifted and my mind opened up and I was able to see from a bird's eye view and breath and take it in," she mused. "And then another kid, and then another kid and with every kid, I feel like that's always been the doorway into a better version of myself."