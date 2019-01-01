Jamie Lee Curtis shoots down The Princess Bride remake chatter

Jamie Lee Curtis is slamming reports a remake of her husband Christopher Guest's beloved film The Princess Bride may be in the works.

Curtis expressed her dismay after Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra revealed a reimagining of the 1987 production could be a possibility.

"We have so many people coming to us saying, ‘We want to remake this show or that show,'" Vinciquerra told Variety. "Very famous people whose names I won’t use, but they want to redo The Princess Bride."

The remarks promoted Curtis to take to Twitter on Tuesday (17Sept19) to rant against the idea while celebrating the achievement of the team behind the classic, including director Rob Reiner and novelist turned screenwriter William Goldman, and referencing the character Guest played in the hit.

“Oh really?” wrote Curtis alongside a link to Variety's piece. “Well, I married the six fingered man, obviously why we have stayed together for 35 years and there is only ONE The Princess Bride and it’s William Goldman and @robreiner’s.”

Curtis then furthered her point with a quote from the film.

“Life is pain highness," she added. "Anyone who says differently is selling something!’”

Cast member Cary Elwes also weighed in on the social media site.

“There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world,” he wrote. “It would be a pity to damage this one.”