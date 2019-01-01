Pedro Almodovar turned home into film set for new movie

Pedro Almodovar used his own furniture, art, and clothing in pivotal scenes for his new movie.

In Pain and Glory, Antonio Banderas plays a version of his director friend, and Spanish filmmaker Almodovar decided to help him get into character by using furnishings from his own home and packing them into his leading man's house in the film.

"If you write about a director and your work consists of directing films, it's impossible not to think of yourself and not take your experiences as a reference. It was the most practical. My house is the house where Antonio Banderas's character lives, the furniture in the kitchen - and the rest of the furnishings - are mine, or have been reproduced for the occasion, and the paintings that hang on its walls," he said of the mise-en-scene.

"When there was some corner to fill on the set, the art director sent his assistant to my house to get some of the many objects, with which I live. This is the most autobiographical aspect of the film and it turned out to be very comfortable for the crew.

"We also tried to make Antonio's image, especially his hair, look like mine. The shoes and many of the clothes also belong to me, and the colours of his clothing."

Almodovar's director of photography, Jose Luis Alcaine, was so meticulous, he even studied the light in the filmmaker's home at different points of the day.

"He came to the house several times to see the light at different hours of the day, so as to reproduce it later in the studio," the 69-year-old commented.

Pain and Glory, also starring Penelope Cruz, made its international debut at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.