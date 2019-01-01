Chris Noth to become a dad for second time

Chris Noth is to become a dad again for the second time at the age of 64.

The Sex and the City star revealed he and wife Tara Lynn Wilson, who already share 11-year-old son Orion, are expecting a boy in an Instagram post that showed off her blossoming baby bump.

"Orion is getting a brother- I better get my a*s in shape," he wrote next to the snap of a smiling Tara.

According to U.S. website The Blast, his Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker congratulated the couple over the news, commenting: "Oh. My. God!!!!!!!!!! I'm so happy for you both!!!"

Chris famously played John 'Mr. Big' Preston on the hit U.S. show, the love interest of Sarah's character Carrie Bradshaw. He was also congratulated by his Gone co-star Leven Rambin.

The veteran actor and Tara, 37, began dating in 2002 and wed in 2012.