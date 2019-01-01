Avengers: Endgame directors set for cinematography honour

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo will be celebrated by the Cinematographers Guild for their work on the blockbuster.

The film became the highest-grossing film of all time earlier this year and now its makers will receive the International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award at the 57th Annual Publicists Awards on 22 February.

"Anthony and Joe Russo have made a huge impact in cinema with the record-breaking Avengers and Captain America films," Lewis Rothenberg, national president of the ICG, said in a statement.

"They have taken audiences around the world on a wild journey with their unique and imaginative brand of storytelling and are two of the most exciting innovators in our industry today. We are thrilled to celebrate their cinematic showmanship and commitment to nurturing new talent."

In addition to the Marvel releases like Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War, as well as Avengers: Infinity War, the pair recently joined forces for the Arabic drama Mosul and are also set to direct Cherry, starring Tom Holland.