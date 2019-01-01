Sean Bean turns down fatal roles after getting killed onscreen 21 times

Sean Bean has started turning down roles which see his character murdered, after being killed on-screen a staggering 21 times.

Some of the 60-year-old actor's most famous deaths include his Game of Thrones character Ned Stark's beheading in the fantasy series' first season, and his Lord of the Rings alter-ego Boromir's death in a shower of arrows.

However, Sean is keen to change the type of gigs he takes on, admitting that it had become somewhat "predictable" that his characters died.

"I've turned down stuff," he told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "I've said, 'They know my character's going to die because I'm in it!

"I just had to cut that out and start surviving, otherwise it was all a bit predictable. I did do one job and they said, 'We're going to kill you,' and I was like, 'Oh no!' and then they said, 'Well, can we injure you badly?' and I was like, 'OK, so long as I stay alive this time.'"

Revealing the types of parts he gets offered, Sean explained: "I've played a lot of baddies, they were great but they weren't very fulfilling - and I always died."

His latest role, in BBC World War II drama World on Fire, sees him starring as troubled ex-soldier Douglas Bennett. Before taking on the part, Sean checked with creator Peter Bowker that Douglas survives.

"It was a telephone conversation and I said, 'I don't die in this one, do I?' and he said, 'No, no you'll be fine. You're alright,'" Sean told press during the show's launch.