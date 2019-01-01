Mickey Rourke: 'Robert De Niro refused to work with me on The Irishman'

Mickey Rourke has claimed Robert De Niro cost him a role on The Irishman.

Martin Scorsese's epic gangster movie, starring De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, chronicles the 1975 disappearance of notorious union boss Jimmy Hoffa, President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, who was involved with organised crime.

And according to the Oscar-nominated actor, he lost out on a role in the highly-anticipated Netflix film because of a decades-long feud with De Niro.

"Marty Scorsese wanted to meet me for a movie with Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, and Robert De Niro. The casting person told my manager that Robert De Niro said he refused to work with me in a movie," Rourke commented during an interview on Italian television show, Live – Non e la D’Urso.

He also voiced his disappointment over the missed opportunity, as he “needed the money”.

However, De Niro’s rep Stan Rosenfield has swiftly refuted Rourke's accusation.

“According to The Irishman producers, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, and casting director Ellen Lewis, Mickey Rourke was never asked to be in The Irishman nor was he ever even thought of, discussed or considered to be in the movie,’” Rosenfield told The Post.

The alleged feud between the pair began when Rourke starred opposite De Niro, now 76, in the 1987 movie, Angel Heart.

The Hollywood icon, who is famous for his method style of acting, allegedly told The Wrestler star on set: “I think it’s better if we don’t talk.”

Rourke fired: “It hurt my feelings a little bit ’cause I looked up to him. Now I don’t look up to him no more; I look through him... I came up from the s**t. He doesn’t know that life."

The Irishman's limited theatrical run will start on 1 November before its Netflix premiere at the end of that month.