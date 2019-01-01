Chrissy Teigen celebrates finally getting a kiss from son Miles

Chrissy Teigen has finally received a sweet kiss from her baby son Miles on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old complained she had been kept waiting for months for a kiss from her 16-month-old and as a result couldn't wait to share the news with her followers on Instagram.

"Finally!!" Teigen caption a video of the adorable moment. "Having a squirmy, busy busy baby is tough. I have been waiting so long for him to give me kisses! 16 months, worth the wait."

In the clip, Miles, who is sat in his high-chair, leans over the attached tray to pucker up and kiss his mum on the lips.

Many of Teigen's A-list followers celebrated her moment, including her celebrity mum pals Gwyneth Paltrow, Mindy Kaling, Ali Wong, and Molly Sims, who all posted heart emojis in the comments section.

The Bring the Funny judge is married to musician John Legend. They are also parents to three-year-old daughter, Luna.