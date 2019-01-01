Nico Tortorella was yelled at by Ashton Kutcher for drug use

Nico Tortorella has recalled in a new memoir how Ashton Kutcher once warned him to never "put anything up your nose".

The Younger star opened up about past drug use in a new book titled Space Between.

According to editors at People, in the memoir, the 31-year-old - who identifies as "queer, non-binary, bisexual" (and prefers the pronouns "they" and "them") - recalls an embarrassing encounter with Kutcher, who allegedly yelled at them for using drugs at a party.

Nico, then 21, was starring in the 2009 series The Beautiful Life, which Ashton was an executive producer on.

The star had just gone to the bathroom to do cocaine before approaching his boss for career advice.

"Don't ever put anything up your nose," Nico recalls Ashton commenting. "I'd literally just come out of the bathroom from doing a handful of key bumps. Ashton's a smart dude, and he very quickly realised I was high.

"He got in my face and started yelling at me, telling me I was flushing my entire career down my nose in front of everyone, including Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.

"In my mind I was hyper-calm and in control, telling him this wasn't the place to have an argument like this. When, in actuality, my jaw was probably doing the Macarena as I was blaming everyone else."

Following the incident, a worried Nico, fearing being fired from the show, sent an apology to Ashton.

"Life is not a dress rehearsal, Nico," the actor allegedly wrote back. "You either show up, or you're out."