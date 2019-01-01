Blake Lively's stalled drama that almost cost her a hand pushed back again to January

Blake Lively's stalled adaptation of Mark Burnell's novel The Rhythm Section has finally landed an official release date almost three years after production started on the film.

The first trailer for the movie, in which the actress plays a desperate drug addict seeking answers following the plane crash death of her family, dropped on Thursday (19Sep19), and minutes later it was announced the movie will now hit theatres in January (20).

A nasty hand injury Blake suffered on set in Dublin, Ireland in late 2017 forced production to come to a standstill.

The actress underwent multiple surgeries on her hand, delaying the production schedule further - and with it the release date.

The movie was scheduled to hit cinemas in November (19), but now it has been pushed back another couple of months. Director Reed Morano's film was originally billed to hit theatres on 22 February.

Lively's co-star Jack McEvoy previously told WENN, "It was news that shocked everyone but you pull your boots up and get on with it. It's a tough gig, but there's a lot heavier things going on in the world. Nobody died, nothing really bad happened. The film still went ahead and it's still gonna be great. It was bad timing.

"All I knew is that my agent told me I wouldn't be filming until a later date and then I heard that Blake was injured and that was terrible news. That was the first thing that crossed my mind. It wasn't, 'Dammit, I'm not filming'. It was, 'Is she OK?' Health is more important. I believed she would be OK - and she was."