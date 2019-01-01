Real Housewives star Kenya Moore splits from husband

Actress and reality TV star Kenya Moore and her husband have split after two years of marriage.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta regular and Marc Daly have separated and Kenya announced the news in a statement on Thursday.

"It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly," she wrote. "Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage.

"My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward."

The couple wed in St. Lucia in June 2017, and welcomed daughter Brooklyn in November.

In his own statement to People, Daly said, "I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time. Our daughter has two parents that love her very much, and in her best interests, this situation should remain as private as possible. I cherish our family's good times together and will continue to co-parent in a loving way.

"Rumours, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits. Please respect our privacy during this challenging period."

Moore is returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for the show's 12th season.