Billie Lourd to play late grandmother Debbie Reynolds's grandchild on Will & Grace

Billie Lourd is to play her late grandmother Debbie Reynolds' character's granddaughter in the final season of Will & Grace.

The 27-year-old actress will star as Fiona in an upcoming episode - the niece of Debra Messing's character Grace Adler and daughter of Grace's sister, played by Mary McCormack.

Debbie starred as Grace's mother Bobbi Adler in the original series, which was rebooted with huge success last year. She died on 28 December 2016 - just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher, Billie's mother, also passed away following a heart attack.

Billie will shoot the episode on 25 September, with the plot seeing her character Fiona reconnecting with her "cool aunt" Grace, according to editors at Deadline.

"The episode is especially meaningful because of Billie's relationship to the show," Will & Grace co-creator and executive producer Max Mutchnick said. "We're thrilled to have Billie. And best of all - she's really good."