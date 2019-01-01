Megan Fox's son won't let bullies stop him from wearing dresses

Megan Fox is doing her best to teach her son to be confident after the six-year-old was laughed at by his classmates due to his love of wearing dresses.

The actress and her husband Brian Austin Green have always encouraged their three sons to be themselves, and have enrolled their eldest Noah in a liberal school in California in a bid to help him discover his own identity.

However, despite the nature of the school, Noah has still found himself being picked on by others in his class because he enjoys wearing dresses.

"He's (Noah) really into fashion. He's the one, like sometimes, he'll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses, sometimes," Megan said during an interview on U.S. TV show The Talk on Thursday. "And I send him to a really liberal, like hippy school. But even there, here in California, he still has little boys going like, 'Boys don't wear dresses,' or 'Boys don't wear pink,'" she said.

"We're going through that now, where I'm trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone else says. He had stopped wearing dresses for a while."

And it seems the actress' encouragement is paying off, judging by Noah's new-found attitude towards his fashion choices.

"He just wore one two days ago to school, and he came home and I was like, 'How was it? Did any of the friends at school have anything to say?' And he was like, 'Well, all the boys laughed when I came in,' but he's like, 'I don't care, I love dresses too much,'" the 33-year-old smiled.

Brian has previously also defended his son's love of wearing dresses, commenting to critics: "I don't care. I feel like at four or five, that's the time he should be having fun. He's not harming anyone by wearing a dress. If he wants to, awesome. Good on him."

Megan and Brian are also parents to five-year-old Bodhi and three-year-old Journey.