Kirsten Dunst infuriated by 'ignorant' Reuters tweet

Kirsten Dunst was left infuriated when Reuters dismissed her career achievements in an "ignorant" tweet about her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The news agency hit headlines when they shared a tweet about the occasion which read: "Kirsten Dunst, best known for her role as Spider-Man's girlfriend, receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame."

It was quickly deleted and replaced with, "Award-winning actress Kirsten Dunst receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," but not before causing an uproar online.

Kirsten was asked about the controversy during an appearance on U.S. TV show The Talk, in an episode to air next week, and admitted she was angered by the tweet.

"I was like, 'Yeah, that's pretty sh**ty'," she recalled of her initial reaction. "So, I was proud that you know, my fans and everyone, rallied around to support me. It was a very ignorant tweet, and probably done very carelessly, by a man."

The tweet came just days after Kirsten opened up about how she feels as though she's "never been recognised in my industry".

"I've never been nominated for anything," she continued in her interview with Sirius XM. "Maybe like, twice for a Golden Globe when I was little and one for Fargo. I always feel like nobody - I don't know, maybe they just think I'm the girl from Bring It On."