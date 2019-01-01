Sarah Hyland shares heartfelt post thanking brother for giving her a kidney

Sarah Hyland took to Instagram on Thursday to wish her brother Ian a "happy kidneyversary", as she marked two years since he gave her his kidney.

The Modern Family star shared a picture of herself and her younger brother on the social media site, and wrote: "Two years ago today my precious little brother gave me the gift of life. Thank you for not only giving me your f**king kidney but for everything else you do. I love you so much @thehotterhyland."

She concluded her post by writing: "Happy Kidneyversary!!!!"

Ian returned the favour, by sharing a similar snap of himself and Sarah and writing: "Happy Kidneyversary to an incredible older sister and all around bada*s. I am so happy that you are living your dreams and have such an incredible year and life ahead of you. You make me so proud to be your brother. I love you, sis!"

Sarah was born with a disorder called kidney dysplasia, which affects the development of the organs.

She underwent her first kidney transplant in 2012, with the kidney donated by her father Edward, but the transplant failed.

The second transplant, with the kidney donated by Ian, was successful.