Demi Moore alleges Ashton Kutcher used threesomes to excuse his infidelity

Demi Moore has alleged her ex-husband Ashton Kutcher used their participation in threesomes to justify cheating on her.

The 56-year-old, who is 15 years Kutcher's senior, was married to the Two and a Half Men star for eight years before they divorced in 2013. In her new memoir Inside Out, the actress admitted she regretted the two occasions the couple introduced a "third party" into their relationship, and that Kutcher allegedly used the threesomes to justify cheating on her.

In an extract from the book published in The New York Times, the Ghost star, who was previously married to Bruce Willis, wrote that being with the young star, who was in his twenties when they met, was like "a do-over".

"I could just go back in time and experience what it was like to be young, with him - much more so than I'd ever been able to experience it when I was actually in my twenties," she wrote, adding she agreed to the threesomes because, "I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be".

When Kutcher was later accused of cheating on Moore with Brittney Jones and Sara Leal, she claimed he attempted to explain away his infidelity by using the threesomes.

"Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he'd done," she said in the memoir, which is to be released on 24 September.

A representative for Kutcher has not responded to a request for comment.

Elsewhere in the memoir, Moore opened up about how her marriage to the That '70s Show star began to crumble after she had a miscarriage.