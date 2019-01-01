Dog the Bounty Hunter blames medical emergency on 'broken heart'

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane Chapman has blamed his recent medical emergency on a "broken heart" caused by the death of his wife Beth.

Beth passed away after a battle with cancer in June and the crime fighting reality star was hospitalised last weekend for a "heart emergency".

Tests on Duane, 66, ruled out a heart attack, but he is still undergoing tests to find the source of his health issues.

Dog told Denver, Colorado news station FOX31 that he felt pain in his chest similar to what he feels like after a "four-mile run" and that his best explanation for the episode is grief over his wife's passing.

"I think, basically, I had a broken heart. And of course, it's going to heal," he said. "It feels much better now. And I'm going through some psychological things right now too, so that doesn't help."

He added: "There's something haywire or it's psychologically. I don't know. I guess things happen like that. I've never... I don't do drugs."

Shortly after Beth's death, the star had another traumatic experience as his store in Edgewater, Colorado was robbed, with some of her personal effects taken.

Medics are monitoring the star to determine if he needs an operation or further treatment.