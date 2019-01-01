NEWS Footballer and TV personality Antonio Brown released by New England Patriots after just one game Newsdesk Share with :







American football star Antonio Brown has lost his job as a New England Patriots player amid an ongoing sexual assault scandal.



The sportsman has been accused of raping two women - allegations he has denied repeatedly - and now the drama has cost him his position as a wide receiver with the reigning Super Bowl champions after just one game, and 11 days.



He was first accused of rape by his personal trainer, Britney Taylor, who filed a lawsuit earlier this week (beg16Sep19), alleging the sportsman sexually assaulted her on three occasions, and an artist, who worked at his home, has now accused him of acting inappropriately too.



His lawyer, Darren Leitner denied the new allegations in a statement posted to Twitter, which read: "Antonio Brown has reviewed the sexual misconduct allegations made by an unnamed artist included in a recently published Sports Illustrated article and denies that he ever engaged in such activities."



In the magazine piece, the unnamed accuser claims the athlete walked up behind her, naked with a small towel over his genitals, while she was kneeling, painting a mural at his house.



He is currently being investigated by National Football League officials and now he's looking for a new team after leaving the Oakland Raiders to join the Patriots last month.



Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the latest development, stating: "It's unfortunate things didn't work out with the Patriots, but Antonio is healthy and is looking forward to his next opportunity in the NFL. He wants to play the game he loves and he hopes to play for another team soon."



"Thank you for the opportunity @Patriots #GoWinIt," Brown posted on Twitter.



He also posted a photo with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on Instagram, adding: "Love ya champ. That was fun!"



The Patriots have issued a statement, which reads: "The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time."