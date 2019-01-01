Jessica Chastain gifted It Chapter Two co-stars vitamin shots after lake scene

Jessica Chastain treated her It Chapter Two co-stars to vitamin shots after they filmed a scene in a freezing lake.

In the second part of the horror film, the Zero Dark Thirty actress plays Beverly Marsh, who returns home to Derry to confront scary clown Pennywise, who has come back to continue his killing spree.

In an interview with Variety’s The Big Ticket podcast, her co-star Bill Hader revealed that Chastain gifted her castmates – including James McAvoy, Isaiah Mustafa, and Jay Ryan - vitamin B-12 shots after they filmed a long scene in a lake towards the end of the movie.

“We were all sitting in water and we were all freezing,” Hader recalled. “I just remember Jessica Chastain’s lips turned blue. I was going, ‘We need to get out of the water.’ Then Jessica was nice and got us B12 shots. We went up and there was this doctor sitting there and he gave us all B12 shots.”

The injections are said to boost energy, strengthen the immune system, and prevent illness.

In addition to the cold water, Hader previously revealed he pulled a groin muscle while trying to run away from Bill Skarsgard’s Pennywise and that he was covered in so much dirt it had to be scraped off at the end of a day’s filming.

“At the end of every day, you’d just have c**p all over you — dirt, tonnes of fake blood, sweat, and all that stuff," he told IndieWire. “And to get it off of you, they’d put shaving cream on you. They’d put shaving cream on your arms, your legs, your face, your neck, your ears. They’d just douse you with old school shaving cream, (that) has some chemical in it that cleans the stuff off better than anything. It was actually really comforting at the end of the day.”

It Chapter Two is in cinemas now.