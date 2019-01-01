NEWS Cole Sprouse marks Friends' 25th anniversary with iconic sofa snap Newsdesk Share with :







Cole Sprouse delighted Friends fans by sharing a photograph of himself on the famous Central Perk sofa to mark the show's 25th anniversary.



The 27-year-old, who as a child actor played Ross Geller’s son Ben in the U.S. sitcom, shared the snap on Friday, showing him sitting on the iconic coffee shop sofa along with Matt LeBlanc's character Joey Tribbiani's cuddly toy penguin, Huggsy.



"The One Where Ben Grew Up. @colesprouse #FRIENDS25," read the caption below the image, which was posted on the show's official Instagram page.



Fans were delighted with the snap, with many saying they were "crying" at the throwback image.



Another called for a revival of the show, which ended in 2004, adding: "Let's make the rest of the friends but about the children of the children this time."



LeBlanc also honoured the show's 25th anniversary, sharing a photo of the cast from back in the day and writing: "Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago... Seems like yesterday. Thanks to all the fans for watching."



Meanwhile, Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller, shared the same photo and added: "Thank you to all of our loyal fans across the world. You’ve certainly been there for us!"