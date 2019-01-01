Kelly Osbourne chooses 'me time' over dating

Kelly Osbourne is taking the time out from dating to focus on herself.

The Fashion Police star split with ex-boyfriend Jimmy Q in August after a four month relationship, and speaking to Us Weekly at the 71st Emmy Awards Special Press Preview in Los Angeles on Thursday, she shared that she's content to just focus on her own needs for now.

"(I'm) taking the 'me' time," Osbourne told the news outlet. "I'm not good to anyone unless I'm good."

The 34-year-old daughter of rocker Ozzy Osbourne and The X Factor U.K. judge Sharon, has previously spoken about her fears that she may not find a "forever love" like her parents. And she noted maintaining a successful relationship takes a lot of effort, but is hopeful she'll meet someone special again.

"I think love is a lot of work," she continued. "It's a lot of work and I hope one day I will (find love again). But (I'm) not saying yes, not saying no."

Meanwhile, the presenter, who is set to host the FOX Emmy Pre-Show on Sunday, recently celebrated two years of sobriety. To honour the accomplishment, she took to Instagram to post an emotional message about her journey.

"I woke up this morning feeling overwhelmed with gratitude," she wrote, captioning a photo that showed a count of her 17,529 hours of sobriety. "I can't even put into words how much my life has changed over the last two years. To the friends and family that have supported me on this Journey thank you I love you all so much. If you are new to sobriety stick to it life really does get good."