Brad Pitt wants Peaky Blinders role

Brad Pitt has asked for a role in hit BBC TV crime drama Peaky Blinders, according to its creator Steven Knight.



Since it debuted on the BBC in 2013, the show, which follows a crime family in Birmingham, England in the 1920s, has become a huge hit - success that has attracted stars like Tom Hardy and Adrien Brody to join the cast.



According to The Guardian, Knight told fans at the recent Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival in Birmingham that Pitt had asked for a role in the show, and teased his potential involvement.



"We get a lot of people who get in touch and want to take part," he said. "There's Brad Pitt. Snoop Dogg. A$AP Rocky, too. I think in series six we will open the door a little to get some celebrity actors in. The main thing is they have to be good. We’ll just get the best actor for the part, as we did with Sam Claflin, who plays Mosley. He’s perfect.”



Knight also ruled out any famous faces appearing in Peaky Blinders for the sake of it, similar to circumstances surrounding Ed Sheeran's cameo in Game of Thrones, who landed a small role playing a soldier on the HBO show just because he was a huge fan.



“I always find it difficult when the audience knows a person from somewhere else and they just drop in. It’s very distracting," he noted.



Knight first revealed he was keen to get the Fight Club star involved in the show back in 2016, having been informed he is a Peaky Blinders devotee, but the actor is yet to appear in the series.



The final episode of Peaky Blinders' fifth season airs on BBC One on Sunday.