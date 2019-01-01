Patricia Arquette fights back tears as she honours late sister with Emmys night trans plea

Patricia Arquette urged Hollywood bosses and industry leaders all over America to give trans people jobs as part of an Emmys night tribute to her late sister, Alexis.

Fighting back tears as she collected the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for real-life drama The Act, Arquette made it clear her plea was on behalf of her transgender sister, who passed away in September, 2016.

"In my heart, I’m so sad I lost my sister Alexis, and that trans people are still being persecuted," Patricia said. "I’m in mourning every day of my life, Alexis, I will be the rest of my life for you until we change the world so that trans people are not persecuted, and give them jobs. They’re human beings, let's give them jobs. Let’s get rid of this bias we have everywhere."

She wasn't the only big name making statements at the Emmys on Sunday night (22Sep19) - Michelle Williams thanked the producers of Fosse/Verdon for "paying me equally" in her acceptance speech for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

Williams, who portrayed beloved Broadway dancer and singer Gwen Verdon in the drama, urged more Hollywood executives to pay women equally, particularly women of colour.

"When you put value into a person it empowers that person to get in touch with their own inherent value, and where do they put that value they put it into their work and so the next time that a woman, especially a woman of colour because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar compared to her male white counterpart, tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her, believe her, because one day she may stand in front of you and say thank you for allowing her to succeed because of her workplace environment and not in spite of it."

Williams was at the forefront of the new Hollywood equality movement after it was revealed she was paid significantly less than her All the Money in the World co-star Mark Wahlberg for reshoots that were filmed after castmate Kevin Spacey was replaced by Christopher Plummer.