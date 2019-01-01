Jada Pinkett Smith questions Will Smith about alcohol on online talk show

Jada Pinkett Smith caused an awkward moment on her popular online talk show after she questioned her husband Will Smith about drinking alcohol.

The Men in Black star sat down with his wife and children for an episode of Red Table Talk, and during the discussion, Jada asked Will how often he indulges.

"That's my personal business, Jada," he answered with a big smile on his face. "I respect that it's your show, but at the end of the day this is a house that we share."

"I know, I get it," she replied.

Will and Jada's family had a laugh about his answer, but earlier this year, the actor opened up about his relationship with alcohol in Facebook Watch series Bucket List.

In the episode, the actor is shown preparing for a half-marathon.

"I didn't drink for over a decade. During my rise as a movie star, I was, like, wildly disciplined," the 50-year-old said. "So being in this place in my life, even something as simple as taking my shirt off while I'm out of shape, like, you know, this for me now allowing myself to be seen less than optimally is new."