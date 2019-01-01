Joe Jonas honours wife Sophie Turner ahead of Emmy Awards

Joe Jonas took a quick break from touring on Sunday to share some sweet words of encouragement for his wife Sophie Turner ahead of the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

The actress was nominated for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series prize for her performance as Sansa Stark in the final season of Game of Thrones.

And while Joe is currently on the road with bandmates Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas for the Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins Tour, he took to his Instagram Stories to share a candid picture of his beau, along with a heartfelt message.

"I am so proud of you. You are nominated for an Emmy! You are incredible. I love you," Joe penned.

Sophie later shared the Sucker hitmaker's post on her own page, writing: "I love you bubba!"

Following his brother's lead, Nick also shared some encouraging words with his sister-in-law on his Instagram Story, adding: "Eight seasons of brilliant work. Congrats on your Emmy nomination @sophiet."

Meanwhile, Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra supported her pal in her own way - by posting a series of snaps of Sophie in full character from the hit HBO series.

Sophie ultimately lost out on the award to Julia Garner for her role as Ruth Langmore in the Netflix crime drama series Ozark.

However, the evening gave the actress a sweet reunion with her former co-stars, as Game of Thrones scooped the prize for Outstanding Drama Series at the prestigious ceremony.