Michael Douglas enjoys acting too much to retire

Michael Douglas has no plans to quit acting anytime soon.

The actor achieved stardom relatively late in life, despite being the son of Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, and he told the Press Association at the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party before the Emmys on Sunday night that he's having too much fun to even think about retiring.

"I was not an actor growing up, I had a lot of stage fright early in my career," he shared. "I'm enjoying myself (now) more than I have."

Douglas was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of an ageing acting coach in The Kominsky Method, but lost out to Bill Hader for TV show Barry.

Despite his nomination for a comedy prize, he confessed his father doesn't appreciate his humour, and is shocked he earned an Emmy nod.

"I'm really savouring the fact - because my father doesn't think I'm very funny - I'm really enjoying the fact he can't get over this when he looks at the other people I'm with," the 74-year-old explained.

The Wall Street actor believes he's had a successful career because he thinks like a producer and looks at the material as a whole rather than just the part he wants.

"I love to have a small part in a good movie rather than a big part in a bad movie. I have a pretty good sense of what's good material and I have a pretty good batting average. Fifty years now, in the biz," he stated.

Updating fans on his dad's health, Michael continued: "I just had lunch with him, he's doing great. He's going to be 103 in December. He loves a good laugh. I do my best but I'm not going to be winning any award from him. He's fantastic - I never anticipated this."