Damian Lewis: 'James Bond is a terrible spy'

Damian Lewis may have harmed his chances of playing James Bond by confessing he thinks 007 is a terrible spy.

The Homeland star has long been tipped as a possible successor for Daniel Craig in the popular film franchise, although he has recently slipped behind younger favourites like James Norton and Richard Madden in the betting.

However, Damian thinks Ian Fleming's hero isn't so great at his job.

"The great thing about Bond is how bad a spy he is, and how brilliant he is in recovering his position. Bond makes endless mistakes," he told British newspaper The Observer. "That's what's fun about him, and then (he) has to do something extraordinary to recover himself."

Damian went on to admit that he is quite obsessed with spies and is currently promoting his own docudrama series about the most important spies of the past 40 years, Spy Wars.

And the star insisted it's the "grubbiness" of espionage that he finds fascinating.

"I find the different reasons for turning traitor or being a hero, depending on your view, are often quite grubby and banal. I'm interested (in) the motives of these spies. That's the series we've tried to make," the 48-year-old explained.

Lewis's spy show will debut on the History network in October.

Meanwhile, Craig is currently filming No Time to Die, the 25th instalment in the Bond series. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the feature will see Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, and Lea Seydoux reprise their roles, respectively, with new additions to the cast including Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, and Billy Magnussen. It is set to hit cinemas in April 2020.