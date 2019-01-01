NEWS Ryan Reynolds & Will Ferrell set to star in musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol Newsdesk Share with :







Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are reportedly set to star in a musical version of A Christmas Carol.



The novel, written by Charles Dickens in 1843, follows the story of miserly businessman Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future in an effort to curb his selfish ways.



Now, according to editors at The Hollywood Reporter, executives at multiple studios are currently bidding on Reynolds and Ferrell's project, which will be directed by John Morris and written by Sean Anders.



The Anchorman star's company Gloria Sanchez is producing, alongside Reynolds' firm Maximum Effort.

Dickens's novel has been adapted numerous times for cinema and TV, such as Bill Murray's 1988 comedy Scrooged and 1992's The Muppet Christmas Carol.



Its most recent interpretation was back in 2009's animation A Christmas Carol, which starred Jim Carrey in a multitude of roles, with supporting characters voiced by Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Bob Hoskins, Robin Wright, and Cary Elwes.



Reynolds, 42, last appeared in the spin-off movie Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw with Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, and will next feature in Netflix's 6 Underground, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, and Shawn Levy's Free Guy.



Ferrell is set to star in Downhill, which is a remake of the 2014 Swedish film Force Majeure, alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus.



The 52-year-old is currently featuring in Netflix's Between Two Ferns: The Movie, with Zach Galifianakis, a spin-off of the successful web series of the same name.