RuPaul urges fans to vote in 2020 U.S. election during Emmys acceptance speech

RuPaul used his acceptance speech at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night to urge fans to vote in the 2020 United States presidential election.

The star took home his second consecutive award for Outstanding Competition Series for his hit VH1 show RuPaul's Drag Race - for which he also won a historic fourth consecutive nod for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program at the Creative Emmy Awards last weekend.

Taking to the stage to collect his gong alongside the cast and crew of the series, the TV personality honoured the show's contestants - before sharing an empowering civic message as he wrapped up his speech.

"We are so proud of this show, and we are so happy for all the gorgeous kids who come on and show how fabulous they are," he said. "Thanks to the academy for voting for us. And speaking of voting and love: go and register to vote! Go to vote.gov! Vote! Register!"

RuPaul wasn't the only winner to encourage activism throughout the evening - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Alex Borstein and Fosse/Verdon star Michelle Williams also used their time on stage to advocate for their female peers in the entertainment industry, while Patricia Arquette gave a passionate plea for transgender rights, in honour of her late sister Alexis, who died in 2016 at age 47.