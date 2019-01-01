Jodie Comer didn't invite parents to Emmys because she didn't expect to win

Jodie Comer didn't invite her parents to the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night because she was convinced she wouldn't win.

The actress took home her first Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Villanelle in Killing Eve - beating out co-star Sandra Oh for the prize.

During her acceptance speech, the British actress thanked her parents, and explained she didn't invite them to the ceremony because she didn't think it was worth them making the journey.

"My mum and dad in Liverpool, who I didn't invite because I didn't think it would be my time," she confessed. "One, I'm sorry, and two, I love you. I'm gonna bring this home."

Visibly overcome with emotion, the star went on to praise her co-star Sandra, while confessing she was still in disbelief about being awarded the prize.

"I was not expecting to get up on this stage tonight. I cannot believe I'm in a category alongside these women, including Sandra," Jodie continued. "Safe to say Sandra, this has been an absolute whirlwind and I feel so lucky to have shared this experience with you."

Jodie also beat the likes of Emilia Clarke for Game of Thrones, Viola Davis for How to Get Away with Murder, Ozark's Laura Linney, Mandy Moore for This Is Us, and Robin Wright for House of Cards to win the prize.