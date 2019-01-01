NEWS Mena Massoud calls for more inclusivity in Hollywood Newsdesk Share with :







Mena Massoud has called on Hollywood leaders to make more films with people from minority groups.



The Aladdin actor, who was born in Cairo, Egypt but moved to Toronto, Canada with his family when he was three, made the comments as he returned to his native country to present an award at the El Gouna Film Festival.



In a speech, Massoud championed inclusion and diversity in film and television and urged his fellow actors to tell their stories through "the power of art".



"As artists, we have an extraordinary and rare privilege to tell the stories of our people, our land, our culture. They grip us, tear us apart, and put us back together. We are our stories," the 28-year-old shared, according to Variety. "When I was growing up (in Canada) I never really saw people that looked like me on the big screen, and that made me feel like I didn't belong there, and there wasn't room for my story.



"When we represent all cultures with sensitivity and truth, we foster a society that supports all people. When we uplift artists who reflect diverse perspectives their stories not only tell us how people view others, but how they view themselves."



Massoud presented the film festival's inaugural award for International Artist in Motion Pictures to Moroccan actress Nisrin Erradi, who starred in the critically-acclaimed film Adam.



And the Open Heart star was inspired by the movie, which follows the stories of three North African women.



"All at once it portrayed the grace and strength, the dedication, community, and vulnerability that women of this region embody, and reminded me of my mother and sisters and the love and assertiveness with which they raised me. This film makes me proud to say that I am the son of a North African woman," he added.