Patricia Arquette 'still processing' sister's death

Patricia Arquette is still processing the "incredible pain" of losing her sister Alexis two years after her death.

The transgender actress passed away in September 2016 after suffering cardiac arrest caused by myocarditis stemming from HIV. And speaking to People as she collected the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie prize for real-life drama The Act at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night, Patricia confessed she still feels "really, really sad" about the loss of her sibling.

"I'm really grateful and really happy tonight and yet... the last few years, I've been working really consistently back to back. That's been wonderful, but it's also been distracting," she shared. "This last little period where I've been taking some time ... I'm really starting to feel my grief. It's starting to feel like I'm processing this incredible pain of losing Alexis."

During her acceptance speech, Patricia noted she's "in mourning every day of my life", and insisted she wants to "change the world so that trans people are not persecuted".

"They're human beings, let's give them jobs. Let's get rid of this bias we have everywhere," the star added.

And backstage at the event she elaborated on the message, explaining: "People are still making jokes, they're still not opening up their hearts to these conversations.

"Let's just change it already. I don't want any kids going through that. When I look at my sister's life, I'm infuriated and heartbroken that she had to face this wall of discrimination."