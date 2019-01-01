Ben Stiller reunites with estranged wife for Emmy Awards

Ben Stiller took his estranged wife Christine Taylor as his date to the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday.

The couple staged a shock red carpet reunion at the event, where Ben was nominated twice as the director and producer of the Showtime limited series Escape at Dannemora, despite announcing they are to divorce in 2017.

Despite their split, Ben and Zoolander star Christine were seen smiling and laughing together as they arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

However, according to People magazine, the awards night date may not be an indication they are back together as they have remained friends and spent time together with their children, Ella Olivia, 17, and son Quinlin Dempsey, 14.

In a statement announcing their divorce after 17 years of marriage back in 2017, they said: "With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate.

"Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."

A source tells People that the pair's breakup was not due to a major falling out, but that they had struggled to cope with the pressures of Ben's work schedule. They are yet to announce if they have finalised their divorce.

Ben walked away from the Emmys ceremony empty handed, losing out to Chernobyl and its director Johan Renck.