Kourtney Kardashian defends no smacking policy amid Corey Gamble row

Kourtney Kardashian has defended her refusal to smack her children after arguing with her mother Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble when he threatened to discipline her daughter Penelope.

On Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star locked horns with Corey after he and her ex-partner Scott Disick got into a screaming match about how to discipline the former couple's seven-year-old daughter.

After Kourtney revealed Penelope was "out of control" and scratched and bit her previous nanny, Corey insisted he would smack her if she ever bit him.

"If your kid scratched me in the face, you don't think they deserve to be popped?" he asked Kourtney, reported Entertainment Tonight, to which Kourtney replied, "Not at all."

Corey insisted if Penelope bit him he'd give her "a spanking for sure," and that "whippin' is that discipline", inflaming Scott, who swore at Gamble.

Later Kris tried to ease the situation, insisting Corey would never hurt Penelope, and Kourtney said,"Because he will never be with my kids alone and if he does that in front of any of us there will be a f**king issue!"

Kourtney later tweeted that rewatching the events gave her "anxiety," before responding to a fan that wrote, "Don't let anyone teach you how to be a mommy!"

"Exactly," wrote the 40-year-old reality star, adding Corey's comments were "NOT OK with me and never will be."

However, another social media user wrote, "Not trying to be the parent shamer or a judgy person but you need to get your kids in check now & take it serious now before they older because it only gets worse."

"And in my opinion beating children is not the way to 'get your kids in check,'" Kourtney responded. "When children are hurting or frustrated, the answer is not to physically hurt them."

Later in the episode, Kourtney and Corey met up to try and hash things out but she conceded they "are never going to agree" on the subject of how to punish kids.