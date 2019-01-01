Mandy Moore 'overwhelmed' by response to music comeback

Mandy Moore is "overwhelmed" by fans' response to her new music.

The singer/actress launched her long-awaited comeback with When I Wasn't Watching - her first new track since her 2009 album Amanda Leigh - last week. Speaking to People at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, the star confessed she's still taking in the “extremely positive" reaction to the track, which she co-wrote with her husband, Dawes singer Taylor Goldsmith.

“I’m so overwhelmed and heartened that people even know or still care that I make music, because I really truly am still doing it selfishly for me,” Mandy confessed. “I miss it, I miss writing, I miss performing, I miss the whole thing, so it feels really really good to be back there... I am super excited about it and happy that people have been digging it so far.”

Struggling to find her words, the star, who was nominated Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series prize for her role as Rebecca Pearson in This Is Us, went on to admit she feels "incredibly lucky" to be able to return to her musical career after a 10-year break.

“I am just soaking in every second of this particular moment,” she added.