Leah Remini condemns Scientology officials after estranged father's shocking death

Leah Remini has blasted Church of Scientology officials after discovering her estranged father died weeks ago - and no one told her.

The actress, who left the organisation in 2013 and has become an outspoken critic of the religion, claims her father has already been laid to rest without her knowledge.

Leah, who claimed church leaders had split her family after she quit Scientology, took to Instagram on Sunday (22Sep19) to reveal the shocking news her dad had quietly died - and she had to find out from a stranger.

"We had no idea that he had died a month ago," she wrote. "We weren’t aware that he had been sick leading up to his death. A funeral came and went and none of us knew anything about it. We were not able to say goodbye. He was not able to redeem himself, to ask for forgiveness for his failures and hurts, to become a better man to those of us who couldn’t help but love him."

She went on to explain that those who have read her book, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, know "my father and I had a difficult relationship, but I always forgave him with a daughter’s painfully endless love and hope."

Leah went on to condemn members of the organisation for depriving her of a relationship with her father and giving them both a chance to meet before his death.

"I’m angry that the last chapter in our relationship was dictated by Scientology," she fumed. "Scientology took my dad in as a pawn against me and likely robbed him of any last ounce of heart that might have been left in him. I’m angry that Scientology found his personal weak spots and got him on board, not with their beliefs, but with their smear campaign against me. That was his last presence in my life.

"The little girls inside of my sisters and me will never forgive Scientology for taking away our last chance to have the one thing we always wanted from our father... And that was for him to say, 'I’m sorry and I loved you'."