Duchess of Sussex delivers powerful 'I am a woman of colour’ speech in South Africa

British royal the Duchess of Sussex has presented herself as a "woman of colour" and "sister" to native South Africans during her trip to Cape Town with Prince Harry.

The former actress and her husband marked the first day of their tour of the nation on Monday (23Sept19), and in a powerful speech addressing gender-based violence, the 38 year old made it clear she stood beside the victims.

"We are encouraged to hear your president take the next step towards preventing gender-based violence through education and necessary changes to reinforce the values of modern South Africa," she said. "I feel incredibly humble to be in the presence of all of you as you stand firm in your core values of respect, dignity, and equality."

She then drew on her own personal life to address the crowd.

"On one personal note, may I just say that while I am here with my husband as a member of the royal family, I want you to know that for me, I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of colour and as your sister. I am here with you, and I am here for you."

The first day of the Duke and Duchess' trip to South Africa included a visit to the Justice Desk, an organisation that "aims to educate, train, advocate for and equip youth, vulnerable groups, civil society, and governments in human rights, justice and advocacy".

The pair was also photographed hugging and dancing with local children in Nygana township.