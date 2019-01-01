Demi Moore blames mum for alleged teenage rape incident

Demi Moore blames her late mother for putting her "in harm's way" with a rapist 40 years ago.

The actress reveals she was just 15 when the act she opens up about in her upcoming memoir Inside Out allegedly took place, and she still can't believe her mum, to whom she dedicates the book, was involved and possibly culpable.

In a new interview on Good Morning America with Diane Sawyer, she revealed she came home one day to find an older man sitting in her apartment. He sexually assaulted Demi, according to the Ghost star.

"It was rape and a devastating betrayal," Moore writes in her book, according to Sawyer. "Revealed by the man's cruel question, 'How does it feel to be whored by your mother for $500?'"

Moore is convinced her mother didn't actually 'sell her' to the man, but still thinks she is to blame: "I don’t think it was a straightforward transaction, but she still did give him the access and put me in harm’s way," she says.

In her new book, Demi also opens up about her substance abuse and alcohol issues, rehab experiences, her marriage problems, and her mother's multiple suicide attempts.

"I remember using my fingers, the small fingers of a child, to dig the pills my mother had tried to swallow out of her mouth," she writes about one incident that essentially ended her childhood when she was 12.

Inside Out will debut on 24 September (19).