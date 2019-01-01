Joaquin Phoenix leaves interview when asked if Joker will 'inspire' violence

Joaquin Phoenix recently walked out of an interview for his new movie Joker when the journalist asked if he's concerned the film may "inspire" violence.

The 44-year-old actor was being interviewed about his latest movie by journalist Robbie Collin for Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper when he was asked, "Aren't you worried that this film might perversely end up inspiring exactly the kind of people it's about, with potentially tragic results?"

According to Collin, Phoenix looked confused and replied, "Why would you...? No... no", before walking out of the room.

The publication reports that the leading man then spent the next hour talking to a publicist from Warner Bros. - the studio behind the film - to "get things back on track".

He eventually returned to the chat, explaining to Collin that he panicked because he hadn't thought about that possibility before. He never ended up answering the question.

Despite his remark, IGN published an interview with the actor which they said was conducted a few days before his chat with the Daily Telegraph, in which they asked him a similar question.

Responding to that publication, Phoenix replied: "I think that, for most of us, you're able to tell the difference between right and wrong. And those that aren't are capable of interpreting anything in the way that they may want to. People misinterpret lyrics from songs. They misinterpret passages from books.

"So, I don't think it's the responsibility of a filmmaker to teach the audience morality or the difference between right or wrong. I mean, to me, I think that that's obvious."

The Walk the Line actor is no stranger to storming off and leaving others waiting. Earlier this month, Joker director Todd Phillips revealed in a profile for The New York Times that sometimes his leading man "lost his composure on the set" and walked off in the middle of a scene because "he just wasn't feeling it". He insisted Phoenix always returned after taking a time out.