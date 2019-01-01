Jonah Hill in talks to play villain in The Batman

Jonah Hill is in talks to play a villain in The Batman.

It was announced back in June that Robert Pattinson would be the next actor to take on Gotham's caped crusader for Matt Reeves' upcoming movie, and now the 33-year-old finally has some co-stars.

Editors at Variety have reported that two-time Oscar nominee Hill is circling an unknown villain role, and film fans began speculating on social media if The Wolf of Wall Street star would be portraying Oswald Cobblepot/ Penguin, a role made iconic by Danny DeVito in Tim Burton's Batman Returns in 1992.

However, Collider reporters have claimed Hill will be portraying Edward Nygma/ Riddler, who was previously played by Jim Carrey in 1995's Batman Forever.

According to Variety, producers had long wanted Hill for The Batman, but any casting decisions were put on hold until Pattinson was confirmed to play the billionaire Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter-ego.

Westworld actor Jeffrey Wright is also in negotiations to play Batman's ally Commissioner Jim Gordon, who has most recently been portrayed in film by Gary Oldman and J.K. Simmons, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Pre-production on the Warner Bros. movie has already begun, and insiders told Variety that filming could start later this year or early 2020.

Filmmaker Reeves, who helmed the Planet of the Apes sequels, took over the directorial reigns on The Batman from Ben Affleck after the actor departed the project following Justice League in 2017.

Hill was last seen opposite Emma Stone in Netflix’s sci-fi series Maniac and returned to the big screen in Matthew McConaughey’s The Beach Bum.

The Batman is slated to be released in June 2021.