Demi Moore approached ex Ashton Kutcher while penning new memoir

Demi Moore spoke to her ex-husband Ashton Kutcher about writing her new memoir because she didn't want to "villainise" him.

The 56-year-old actress was married to the Two and a Half Men star, 41, for eight years before they divorced in 2013. In the new memoir, Inside Out, the actress makes a string of candid confessions about their relationship, claiming that Kutcher would often use threesomes to justify cheating on her.

Elsewhere in the memoir, Moore shared about how her marriage to the That '70s Show star began to crumble after she had a miscarriage and she then began using Vicodin and alcohol to cope with the loss.

But addressing the revelations during an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, airing on Tuesday, the G.I. Jane star insisted she'd approached the actor before putting pen to paper.

“I have, yes," she said, when asked if she'd spoken to Kutcher about his involvement in the book. "I tried to keep the perspective on my story.”

The star went on to share that, while she’s not nervous about the book’s release, she's aware that there are things people might be sensitive about.

“I’m nervous for anyone who is in there from a point of view of feeling sensitive, putting myself in their place, but overall no," she reflected. "I feel so good about the point of view. I have no interest in blaming or villainising anyone."