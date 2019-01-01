Minnie Driver sparks engagement rumours with massive diamond ring

Minnie Driver has sparked engagement rumours by sporting a massive diamond ring on her wedding finger.

The Speechless star stepped out with filmmaker Addison O'Dea at Amazon's afterparty at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles following the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

Minnie seemingly confirmed their relationship by taking to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the couple from the bash, with the star resting her hand on Addison’s lap and smiling for the camera while seated at the glamorous event.

However, she refused to reveal any further details about their relationship, instead choosing to poke fun at the reflection of actress Trace Lysette’s butt in the window behind the pair.

“Special guest appearance by @tracelysette ‘s incredible derriere top right. #emmys#chateau," the Good Will Hunting star captioned the shot.

But it was the ring on the actress' wedding finger that really raised eyebrows, sparking rumours the massive rock signified she was engaged to her beau.

The couple were first photographed together in February, and were later spotted kissing in Hollywood following Minnie's split from longtime boyfriend Neville Wakefield.

Minnie was previously engaged to actor Josh Brolin in 2001 and has an 11-year-old son, Henry, from a previous relationship with producer and writer Timothy J. Lea. She has also been linked to stars including Harrison Ford, Matt Damon and John Cusack in the past.

The actress is yet to comment on the speculation.